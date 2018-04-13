Transcript for Comey describes briefing with Trump 'almost an out-of-body experience'

All of this a the white house Ying Tom the fal out from something else James Comey first interview nce being fired by the esident. The former FBI director descng in stunning an graphic detail conversat he said he had the president, the dinner D the unverified dossi Comey said the president was fix on.tot what we Nev heard F James Y before O on oneeorge Stephanopoulos. Day, were you nervous? Es Reporter: Fbiector James Comey was with a group of intece agency heads briefing the presi-elect and his aides on how the Russians interfered in our election. President-electmp's first ques was to coirm that it had no impact on the election and then the conation, to my , moved into a pr conversa a the trump ld position and what they could say about this. They actually started talking about drafting a press release with us still sitting there and the reason that was so striking community intellige the white house does pr and spin. Reporter: You also saou were struck by what they didn't ask. Very much. No one T recollectiod so what --T's coming nex frhe Russians? How might we stop what's the future like? It was all, what can we say about what they did and how it afthe election that we just. Reporter: Comey says hen ked to meealone with trump to warn him about that now infamous Steele dossier unverified information on trump's ties to ia including allegations of trump's encounters with prostitutes in Moscow. I'm about to meet with a person who doesn't know me, was just elected president of the United States. All accounts, and from my watching him during the campaign could be vole. And I'm about to talk to him about allegations that he was involved with prostitutes Moscow at the Russians D it and have leverage over him. Did you tell him the dossier had be financed by his opponents? Don't think I used the term Steele dossier. Did he have the rig to know that? That I financed by his political opponents? I don't know the answer to THA it wasn't ssor my goal. Graphic did youget? I think aaphic as I needed to be. I started telling him about the allegation that he had bee involved with prostitutes in a hotel in Moscow 013 during sit for the miniverse pageant. And that the Russians had filmedthe episode, and he interrupted very defensiveand started talking about do I like a guy who needs hookers and I -- I med he was asking that etorically I didn't understand that. I just moved on and explained, sir, I'm not saywet Thi'm not saying we believe it. We just thought it very important you know. Reporter: Did you tell him ought it wasn'ue or you didn't know if it was true ot? I never said I don't believe it, because I couldn't SNE way nother. Reporter: How weird was that briefing? Eaweird. It was almost an out-of-body experience fe. I was floating above myself looking doayu're tting here briefing the incoming president of the United States abprostitutes in Moscow. Reporter:ey says that O January 27th, ri dinner in the white house, president trump raises the issueagain. He says he may want me to investigate it to prove that it didn't happen and then he says, somethth distracted me. He said if there's eve1% chance my wife thinks 'S true, that's terrible. Anremember thinking, how could your wife think there's a 1% chance you were with prostitutes Ng on each other in Mosco I'm a flawed humng, but literally zero chance my wife would think that's true. What kind ofriage to what kind of man does your wife there's only a 99% chance you didn't do that? And I said to him, swhen he Ted talking bit, I may order you to investigate that. I said, sir, that's up to you but you'd want to be careful out that becausemight create a narrative that we're investigating yoonally and, second, it's very difficult to prove something didn' happen. Reporter: Did you believe his denial? Honestly, never thought these words D come outf my mouth, but I don't know whether rrpresident united ss was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Mosco 2013. It'ssible but I don't know. George is with us from new York. Troid to hear former FBI directork about sitting president ins way. You were telling us cey said the president kept B to the dossier andse accusations. Againgain and again danot only in the firstting they had but isequent phone calls andqu meetings at the white house well. It cerly seemed to be an obsessionthe president. Comey said at O point he wanted him to investigate this. Just extraordinary tor the detail of those conversat with the president that a sitting FBI directorer GHT he would have. George, forany people watching this tonight hearing Comey talk those terms and in such detail hasbe somewhat ning. I can't only imagine what it wa ke for you. I done a lot of interviews David. I've never done one this. It was intense and several hours Ng everybody in the room even Comey's team even Comey's wife were surprised byhat they were hearing over those hours. This Ian who has a lot to say. In som ways a man on the min. He's going to get lot of criticism on both sides but he's determined to go forward W this and set thery strait from his perspective. All right, GE thanks so much. We should note George will have much more of his elusive interview with James morning Sunday M on "This ek" and the fullnterview Sunday

