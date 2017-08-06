Transcript for Comey testifies, revealing he took detailed notes about meetings with the president

And good evening from Washington and we begin with the blockbuster testimony on Capitol Hill the most anticipated hearing it many years here. Fired FBI director James coney at his stunning claims it's now his word. Against the president's. Under oath Komi revealed he began taking notes after the very first meeting would then president elect Donald Trump. Saying he took those notes because he feared trump could later lied about their meeting. Even kept notes on the meetings that would follow he described their dinner at the White House and the other beating the Oval Office when the president asked everyone else to leave the room. And the request about retired general Michael Flynn that followed. We begin with a ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas beating us off. Today with the eyes of the nation upon him former FBI director James Kobe emerged from seclusion to tell his story. Burke on the are now under oath is first public appearance since being fired by president trump Coley describes his reaction to his abrupt dismissal. Shifting explanations. Confused me an increasingly concerned. He had repeatedly told me I was doing a great job any hoped I would stay Komi accused the white house of smearing his name the administration bench shows. To defame me and more importantly the FBI. By saying that the organization was in disarray. That it was poorly led that B workforce had lost confidence in its leader. Those relies. Plain and simple. Call me describes his growing and ease with the president starting with the first one on one meeting a trump tower. As soon as it was over Colby got into his FBI vehicle parked outside began taking notes on his laptop what was it about that meeting. That led you to determine that you needed to start putting down a written record. A combination of things I think those circumstances. The subject matter and the person I was interacting with them as honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting and so I thought a really important to document. From Kobe's perspective his one on one interactions with the president only grew more troublesome August. We need to have become more famous than me. You've seen a picture me walking across the blue room. And what the president whispered in my ear was I really look forward to working with you. One week after the inauguration. A private dinner at the White House the president has said before that co only wanted to at dinner was a range I think he has for the dinner did you in any way initiate that dinner. He called he called me a my desk at lunchtime and they asked me. Was I free for dinner that night. He said about 630. And I say whatever works you sir and then I hung up and then to call my wife and break a date with are supposed to take her out to dinner that night. And that's one of the all time great excuses for breaking. In retrospect I would love spending time I want yeah. I. It was at that dinner to call me claims the president told him. I need loyalty I expect loyalty Kobe city promised only to be honest the president said on his loyalty. That's where they left it. And then what was to co only the most disturbing interaction of all February 14 meeting in the Oval Office with Komi the president and his top advisors. At the end the president tells call me to stay ordering everyone else out of the room including attorney general Jeff Sessions. And Jared Kushner my impression was something big is about to happen I need to remember every single word that is spoken my sense was the attorney general new. He shouldn't be leaving which is why he was lingering and I don't know mr. Kerschner well but I think he picked up on the same thing. And so I knew something was about to happen and I need to pay very close attention to. When they were alone Komi claims the president asked him to back up the investigation. It to fire national security advisor Michael Flynn saying he is a good guy and has been through a lot. I hope you can let this go senators on both sides asked about that warding the president saying I hope you can let this go. I took it as a direction that. It is the president United States leave me alone saying I hope this I took it as this is what he wants me to do nothing and I didn't Obey that but that's where it took. But why didn't you stop and say Mr. President this is wrong. I cannot discuss this with you. The very question maybe if I were stronger. I would have. I was so. Stunned by the conversation. That I just isn't took it in look back I've seen a tweet about tapes Laurie I hope their tapes. Three months later Komi was fired. He says he quickly wanted to get his side of the story out and he planned to use those detailed memos of his one on one conversations with truck. I asked a friend of mine. To share the contents of the memo with a reporter into a myself for a variety of reasons by asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel. You believe this are rise to the church and justice. I don't know that it that's Bob Muller's job to sort that out but there's no question in Kobe's mind about one thing. Why he lost his job you're summarily fired. An explanation right now. Well there was an explanation I just don't buy my judgment that I was fired. Because of the Russian investigation I was fired. In some way to change for the endeavor was to change the way the rush investigations being conducted that is a that is a very big deal. Pierre Thomas with a slide here at the capitol tonight and hear James Komi revealed today that he is given those memos now those notes. About his private meetings with the president over to special counsel Robert Mueller. Does that mean Muller is now investigating the nature of those meet. N.'s. David all we know is that Muller has the memos and is assessing. But only that was truly trying to make the case that Mueller should investigate the circumstances of the caller's with the president to determine if a crime was committed David.

