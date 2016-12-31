Transcript for New Concerns Arise Over Further Alleged Russian Hacking

We want to turn now to new concerns about a possible cyber breach of a U.S. Power company. Officials pointing fingers once again at Russian hackers just as those 35 expelled Russian diplomats are racing to leave the country. The president-elect's team is now questioning the Obama administration's political motives behind that punishment. This as Mr. Trump today ditched the reporters who cover him to play some golf. Here's ABC's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Tonight on a tarmac outside Washington that Russian plane sits waiting, as the clock ticks down. 35 Russian diplomats and their families, almost 100 people in total, have less than 24 hours to get out of the U.S. Already two lavish Russian retreats on Long Island and the Maryland shore have been shut down. Punishment for Russia's cyber-attacks and interference in the U.S. Election. And tonight, new concerns the Russians may have also targeted the American electrical system. A code linked to the Russian hack found on a laptop associated with a Vermont electrical company. The apparent hack did not disrupt operations, but it raises questions about the security of the U.S. Power grid. The discovery comes as president-elect trump is praising Russian president Putin. Tweeting it was a "Great move" for him not to retaliate against the new sanctions, saying "I always knew he was very smart." But even some Republican lawmakers disagree. To praise Putin, to come out and say that, a, this never happened and if it did it's not a big deal and we've done way worse is a totally different thing and I hope that tone changes. Reporter: Trump has repeatedly denied U.S. Intelligence and questioned if Russia was behind the hacking. Now in an interview with our Jonathan Karl trump's new press secretary questions if the punishment fits the crime. If you look at 35 people being expelled, two sites being closed down, the question is, is that response in proportion to the actions taken? Maybe it was, maybe it wasn't. There's a question about a political retribution here versus a diplomatic response. Reporter: Now with 2017 just hours away, trump is wishing a "Happy new year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly, they just don't know what to do. Love." But no love for the press. Trump once again breaking protocol, ditching the reporters tasked with following his movements as he ended the year with a round of golf. Now, the president-elect will be celebrating tonight with the likes of Sylvester Stallone at his annual new year's eve celebration. The soldout bash at his mar-a-lago estate is known for being quite the star-studded event. Cecilia? It sure is, Mary. Thank you. There will be much more on the president-elect's response to Russia. Our Jonathan Karl going one-on-one with the incoming white house press secretary Sean spicer. That is tomorrow on "This week."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.