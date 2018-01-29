Transcript for Concerns raised at the Pentagon after workout app's data published online

We turn exude a news coming in from the Pentagon after reporting that fitness apps are compromising US security. The apps track athletic activity using GPS and do they reveal where US forces are around the world. Some of the apps to share that data on publicly available maps are they inadvertently releasing classified or sensitive locations. Tonight Defense Secretary Jim Mattis now watering the review and here's ABC's clintons and L. It's don't work out app that tonight has the US military exercising better privacy. The app. Call strap a connects with wearable fitness devices like these. It tracks users including some US troops wherever they go Afghanistan Iraq and more. Now years of data published in this online map is becoming a security headache for the Pentagon. The real problem here is that these devices have revealed US personnel special operations are intelligence personnel. In countries that most people didn't know wearing we are in the map went on line in November but was publicized over the weekend by twenty year old Nathan Ross are. It shows you. Which buildings the military personnel for that series it can show you how military press and want to get from one part of the base to another. And even wedding hey they're auctioning jobs which is something very valuable if you're looking to target the best. The military insist that troops were not compromised but is now reminded fitness junkies worldwide to change their settings to private. And tonight that app maker strap a says they are committed to working with government and military officials to try and address some of those sensitive areas.

