Transcript for Congress calls for James Comey to testify publicly about memos on Trump meetings

could imagine, this news traveling quickly to capitol hill. Where some Republicans began joining some Democrats calling for this move. Both sides want James Comey on the hill testifying before the American people about what he wrote about his meetings with the president. ABC's Mary Bruce tonight on the hill. Reporter: With his white house consumed by crises, president trump today venting to the coast guard graduation class. Look at the way I've been treated lately. Especially by the media. No politician in history -- and I say this with great assurety -- has been treated worse or more unfairly. Reporter: Back in Washington, even members of the president's own party say we may be at a tipping point. I think it's reaching the point where it's of watergate size and scale. Reporter: The latest allegations rippling through the Republican party. That news the president may have asked then-fbi director James Comey to shut down his investigation into fired national security adviser Michael Flynn. Do you want Comey to testify? I want facts! Reporter: Both parties are clamoring for Comey to testify. Mitch Mcconnell telling the wall Street journal -- I think we need to hear for him as soon as possible in public and leaders of three congressional committees say they want to see the moment know Comey wrote, documenting his conversations with the president. On the surface that seems like an extraordinary use of influence to try to shut down an investigation being done by the FBI. Do you want Comey to testify? On the hill, a doesy day of dodges. Republicans can't be okay with this. Reporter: Tonight, one Republican congressman Justin Amash reportedly saying if the allegations in the Comey memo are true it could be an impeachable offense. Mr. Speaker do you still have full confidence in the president? I do. Reporter: 118 days into the new administration, Republicans had hoped to be plowing ahead with their agenda, health care, tax reform, deregulation. Instead they're careening from crisis to crisis. On the campaign trail, trump warned this would happen under a Hillary Clinton's presidency. If Hillary Clinton is elected she'll be understo investigation. The investigation will last for years. To nothing will get done. That was the prediction had Hillary Clinton been elected. Mary Bruce on capitol hill tonight. We could see former FBI director James Comey testifying next week. Reporter: The house oversight wants the former FBI director to testify at a hearing here next Wednesday. The senate intelligence committee is also eager to hear from Comey. The top Democrat on that committee telling me he's as confident as Nick he'll be tefl soon. I want to bring in Dan Abrams, we heard from Pierre Thomas off the top there. He said Mr. Mueller can step in here and months after this FBI investigation, even before the election and he could start over. That's what an independent counsel means, it means he can now decide what he wants to do with all that information. I think it's really important that he bring in some of his own people. He doesn't want to be seen as just using the FBI people who are already there. Expect him to put together his own team to draw his own conclusion. Meantime you heard from lawmakers on the hill. Some are beginning to use the term obstruction of justice. Pointing to the memo that James Comey reportedly wrote. Many legal experts say this memo in and of itself doesn't mean obstruction of justice. The memo itself doesn't. You need the context. Some of the other things that Mueller will be looking at, are the reports, the demand of loyalty at a dinner, the fact that the president admitted that Russia was on his mind when he fired Comey. The fact that he was alone in the white house, asked Jeff sessions and vice president pence to leave the room when he made these comments that were in the memo. Take all of that together and most importantly, with James Comey's account and then you assess -- is this obstruction or is not. A long summer ahead. Dan, as always, thank you. I want to bring in Cecilia Vega tonight. She's set to travel with president trump on his first foreign trip. This white house was hoping this trip help them turn the pe or reset. But the world leaders are watching this, too. They are. They were out doing how well this white house feels the president has been doing with foreign leaders ahead of this visit, especially heading into the Muslim world. This will undoubtedly hang over president trump's head as will that conversation in the oval office where he's accused of giving highly classified intelligence to the Russians. White house hoping to turn a page in this trip. They start in saud Arabia, he head to the Vatican. David, this is a white house now that heads into a foreign trip with a major crisis. The turmoil in white house

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.