Transcript for Congress Members Join John Lewis in Boycott of Trump's Inauguration

Sunday. I'm Tom llamas. We begin tonight with the director of the CIA taking aim @T @top. @At Donald Trump with stern words. John Lewis announcing he will boycott the inauguration. And the president-elect, retaliating with a blistering series of tweets, accusing the congressman of being all talk, no action. Mike pence and some Democrats hoping congressman Lewis will reconsider. But tonight, the man who stood up to the police many times in the 1960s is standing his ground, and others are standing with him. Here's David Wright. Reporter: Tonight, the president-elect is facing sharp criticism from the outgoing CIA director. Equating an intelligence community with Nazi Germany. I do take great umbrage at that. Reporter: Trump took umbrage, calling on the intelligence chiefs to apologize for lending credibility to a salacious conspiracy theory. That Russia has compromising material on trump. He needs to understand this and now that he will have an opportunity to do something, not just talking and tweeting. Reporter: I don't think he has a full appreciation of Russia's capabilities. Reporter: It's the second war of words for the president-elect this weekend. The other, between Mr. Trump, and the man that has been called the conscience of the congress. Starting when congressman John Lewis said he would boycott the swearing-in at the capital. I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president. Reporter: Trump hit back hard, calling Lewis all talk, talk, talk, no action or results. Attacking one of the living links to Dr. King's dream. A man who braved the Billy clubs crossing the edmond-pettis bridge. And on martin Luther king weekend, no less. And these tweets prompted an outpouring of umbrage. I understand why John Lewis feels the way he does. This ia very fearful and divided nation right now. Reporter: At least 15 Democrats skipping the inauguration. I hope John Lewis, and others that have joined his plans to take a pass on the inauguration will rethink that, will be with us. Reporter: Today, vice president-elect Mike pence pleaded for peace. You remember the great line, what the heck do you have to lose? What the hell do you have to lose? He's committed to being president of all of the people of this country, to bring in jobs and prosperity in ways that the failed liberal policies of the last several generations have not. Reporter: Tomorrow, trump was scheduled to visit the smithsonian's African-American museum of culture and history, but that is now cancelled. Tom? David, thank you. Meantime, protesters taking to the streets in cities across the country.

