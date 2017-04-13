Transcript for Conservation through photographing decline

Finally tonight our person of the week. And December 7 world leaders will gather in Copenhagen for a summit. To tackle the consequences of climate change some of the most compelling evidence they'll consider comes from one man and his camera. Bob Woodruff went to the island of Sumatra to meet the photographer documenting a planet's decline. Daniel bildt's rock captures the beautiful. The comical. And the tragic side of nature. They'll try has dedicated the last twenty years of as much admired career to conservationists. Right now we're just. Trusting our planet too much. Because it was outstanding work photographs like these melting icebergs in the Arctic. Forest fires in Africa. Droughts that ravaged the Brazilian countryside. Have led to much deserved accolades and just this year built fraud has been recognized with Prince Charles rain forest project award. Photographic images can tell compelling story about the truth that the situation. The prince test built trump would document in the world's most beautiful and most endangered rainforests. But because of for a station are on the world news. Responsible for a 20% over of the CO2 emissions or words which was helped her because DeForest face and that's a great way to control of global warming. They'll trot traveled to Congo and Brazil. His images are striking. When we caught up within bell trial was in Indonesia an island nation that ranks third in carbon emissions worldwide behind China and the United States. All because of deforestation. Fly over the top floor of all of this these forests. And CBS K always of this logging roads. Caught just about everywhere from miles. This pretty. That's pretty sad looking. It's hard breaking the degree of destruction here is it's amazing I want people to be aware what's happening and do something. And in order to lose something you need to understand of this he may be percent over forest founding on its own words this wouldn't stunning. Emotional pitch he doesn't think. Withdrawals are occurred in the Amazon on the end of 2000 on fife but what really stunned by what a story idle threat to a lot of our real photography and so we've promised on the boats in the Madoff accused sand dunes there Rivera really really very low medium to feast is dying. Build trust says it is challenging to highlight so much tragedy and still keep people engaged but he remains optimistic. People are getting more more concerned about the direction we're taking hazard by the U minute he knowing our planet what are we doing to our house. Are you aware assists say that he be swan does know. Republicans or Democrats or does not rifle if we're all in the same under the same roof it's our house we particularly. And so we choose Daniel Bell trial he shot more than 40000 images during his assignment. About a hundred will be publishing a special book for the leaders of the climate conference and we put together slide show of those photos on our blog the world news are abcnews.com. That is world news for this Friday I'm George Stephanopoulos C a Sunday on this week. Until then for Charlie Gibson and all of us at ABC news have a great weekend.

