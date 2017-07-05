-
Now Playing: Wildfire forces evacuation of at least 800 homes in central Florida
-
Now Playing: Colorado wildfire forces hundreds of evacuations
-
Now Playing: Former Penn State frat member says others wouldn't let him call 911
-
Now Playing: Out of control wildfires in the South
-
Now Playing: Boston murder mystery victims may have known suspect
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old girl survives alligator attack in Florida
-
Now Playing: Four people killed in deadly bus crash on the west side of Chicago
-
Now Playing: Large family adopts six kids
-
Now Playing: 1-year-old girl speaks in perfect sentences
-
Now Playing: College student celebrates when she gets job offer during graduation ceremony
-
Now Playing: How would the new health care bill passed by the House affect real Americans?
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam for April 2017
-
Now Playing: DIY Mother's Day gift ideas
-
Now Playing: A determined young woman flies high and defies the odds
-
Now Playing: A luxury penthouse in Boston was the scene of a grisly double murder
-
Now Playing: Former Penn State fraternity member speaks out after fellow brothers are charged
-
Now Playing: Texas cop facing murder charges in teen's death
-
Now Playing: South Boston double homicide in luxury penthouse
-
Now Playing: Fraternity members charged in death of Penn State student
-
Now Playing: Students give Philadelphia teacher the surprise of her life