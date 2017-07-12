Transcript for Ex-cop sentenced for shooting death of Walter Scott

case making national headlines. Former police officer Michael Slager sentenced for the unarmed shooting of a black man after a traffic stop. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami tonight. Reporter: The former south Carolina police officer in this alarming cell phone video is headed to federal prison tonight for 20 years, one of the langest sentences ever handed down to an officer in a racially charged shooting. In court, families on both sides broke into tears as the judge sent 36-year-old Michael Slager away. From the beginning, he claimed self-defense. I fired until the threat was stopped. Reporter: But today, judge David Norton refused to believe this, saying Slager "Shot an unarmed man in the back as he ran away." My soul is rejoicing right now. Reporter: The family of 50-year-old Walter Scott told Slager they forgive him for everything. Slager says he's grateful, telling them "I wish I could go back and change to that day." I accept it, and we want to move on. Reporter: There were no winners here. One man is dead, another is leaving behind a young child as he heads to prison. Slager's team has two weeks to decide if they'll appeal. David? Steve, thank you.

