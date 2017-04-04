Transcript for Corporate lawyer killed in shooting in Atlanta, suspect arrested

To the "Index" tonight. New developments after a shooting during rush hour in Atlanta. A lawyer for ups, targeted in the crosswalk. Late today, police arresting the suspect, investigators believe she was targeted. They have not said why. The search and rescue in Washington state. A small plane crashing into the side of a snow-covered mountain in olympic national park. The instructor and student sending a distress call. They were heard by a delta 767 flying by. Relaying details to air traffic control. They are expected to be okay. The shark attack on spring break. 17-year-old Caitlyn Taylor bitten on the leg while swimming off destin, Florida. The five-foot-long shark biting her on the thigh as she punched to fight it off. Her mother says Caitlyn suffered cuts to her hand, jaw and legs, requiring more than 120 stitches. She's expected to be okay. New concerns about internet privacy. President trump signing a law allowing internet providers to sell your browsing history and personal data to advertisers. The new law makes it easier for companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to track your online information. It overturns an FCC privacy regulation that was set to take effect later this year. Republicans have said that measure was excessive.

