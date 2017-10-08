Transcript for Crucial deleted video revealed in court for Tim Piazza case

the meantime, next to a bombshell accusation at a hearing today from members of a Penn state fraternity. They are accused in the death of Tim piazza during an alcohol-fueled party at a frat house. Someone testifying that one of the accused deleted security camera footage, and tonight, ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Those 16 fraternity brothers filed into a Pennsylvania court today, a prosecutor arguing they should all stand trial for the alcohol-fueled death of 19-year-old pledge, Tim piazza. We have a friend who's unconscious, he hasn't moved. Probably going to need an ambulance. Reporter: That 911 call not made until 12 hours after piazza fell head-first down a flight stairs, after taking part in an alleged hazing ritual called "The gauntlet" -- They had to go from station to station and chug alcohol. Reporter: But today a courtroom bombshell. A detective testifying that fo footage of piazza during "The gauntlet" was purposeldeleted two days after his death. That makes us really wonder what could have possibly been on this tape that's worse than what was left behind. Reporter: Not deleted, hours of footage showing piazza in agony, dying from brain injuries. And texts from some brothers saying, "He drank because we hazed him." And, I think we are expletive, as in, I think we are in trouble.

