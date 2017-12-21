Transcript for Crunch time for holiday shoppers

And the deals we've discovered tonight, with a few days left. ABC's erielle reshef out to save your money. Reporter: Tonight, some hope for holiday procrastinators waiting get those the last minute gifts under the tree. It's almost Christmas, dad! Reporter: With Christmas just four days away, the window for delivery is closing. But there's still time for deals. Shop on Amazon until 9:30 A.M. On Christmas eve for same-day delivery in some cities. We spotted this Xbox for $80 off. This coffee maker, 50% off. And this echo dot, a 40% discount. You can always go to the big box retailer and put the order in and pick those up by Christmas. Reporter: For Best Buy, you have until 4:00 P.M. Christmas eve to place your order for pickup. Target acepting orders until 6:00 P.M. And if you're looking to skip the holiday hassle completely, gift cards can come with free cash. Buy a $100 gift card to dsw, get a $20 bonus. For the pickiest on your list, consider gift-now. A customizable e-gift that lets friends and family accept what you bought them or change it up before the gift ships. Nearly a billion dollars in gift cards are wasted each year, so, if you give one or get one, be sure to check the expiration date. David? When we come back here

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.