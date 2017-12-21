Crunch time for holiday shoppers

Retail stores are offering sales for last-minute shoppers; some stores plan to stay open until midnight on the Saturday before Christmas.
1:21 | 12/21/17

And the deals we've discovered tonight, with a few days left. ABC's erielle reshef out to save your money. Reporter: Tonight, some hope for holiday procrastinators waiting get those the last minute gifts under the tree. It's almost Christmas, dad! Reporter: With Christmas just four days away, the window for delivery is closing. But there's still time for deals. Shop on Amazon until 9:30 A.M. On Christmas eve for same-day delivery in some cities. We spotted this Xbox for $80 off. This coffee maker, 50% off. And this echo dot, a 40% discount. You can always go to the big box retailer and put the order in and pick those up by Christmas. Reporter: For Best Buy, you have until 4:00 P.M. Christmas eve to place your order for pickup. Target acepting orders until 6:00 P.M. And if you're looking to skip the holiday hassle completely, gift cards can come with free cash. Buy a $100 gift card to dsw, get a $20 bonus. For the pickiest on your list, consider gift-now. A customizable e-gift that lets friends and family accept what you bought them or change it up before the gift ships. Nearly a billion dollars in gift cards are wasted each year, so, if you give one or get one, be sure to check the expiration date. David? When we come back here

