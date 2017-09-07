Transcript for A cyclist captures his 'hit and run' accident on a helmet camera

Back now with our "Index." And the harrowing hit and run for cyclists on a ride in Tennessee. It was all captured on helmet camera. First, a car goes around the cyclists. But a second car slams into that rider on the left, knocking him to the ground. That black volvo taking off. The cyclist scrambling to his feet. Police arrested this man, Marshall grant Neely III, Dean of students at the university school of Nashville. He is out on bail tonight, facing numerous charges. Next to the explosion and fire rocking a water and power plant in Los Angeles. Firefighters battling that big blaze in record-breaking heat. That fire in northridge knocking out power to at least 140,000 people. Many still without power tonight. And the commuter chaos expected to ricochet up and down the eastern seaboard. Amtrak officials shutting down about a quarter of the tracks for key renovations at New York City's Penn station through September 1st. A move expected to hobble the busiest transit hub in the western hemisphere. Commuters bracing for what's been coined "The summer of hell."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.