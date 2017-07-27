Dad surprises son with baseball bat

13-year-old Boom Fowler not only hit a home run with his birthday bat, his dad also caught it.
1:08 | 07/27/17

Finally tonight, America strong. And the video now seen by millions. A dad surprising his son with a baseball bat. Then his son up at plate with a gift of his own. Here's David Wright. Reporter: July 17th, championship game in the south philly little league. 13-year-old boom fowler comes up to bat. His big, green bat has some history. He wanted that bea R d.ba kepteg bng me for . It r:eporteda birth sent H when turned. Aactly ear ag their V nt weiral.ap Hda birth don't cry. You're about to make me cry. Don't cry. Reporter: At the championship, boom not only hit a home run -- I got it! Yeah! Yeah! Reporter: His dad caught it. I caught it too! Reporter: Father and son both batting 1,000. This is my son right here. I love him. My best friend. Reporter: David Wright, ABC news, New York. Celebrating that father and son tonight. I'm David Muir. Thanat for W ING. Ti hope see you right back

