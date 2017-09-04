Transcript for Dangerous brush fires in Florida

Next tonight to some dangerous weather back here at home. Tinderbox conditions fueling blazes. Brush fires across Florida, this blaze near Orlando forcing people out of their homes. Here's rob Marciano on the fire threat that continues tonight. Reporter: Smoke billowing across the Florida sky tonight as fast-moving brush fires continue to flare up across the state. There's ashes falling form the sky. It's time to get out of here. Reporter: Lightning believed to have caused this 650-acre blaze north of Tampa. Helicopters dumping water on the inferno, which tonight is only 25% contained. Just outside Orlando, a 165-acre brush fire forcing the evacuation of a girl scout camp. Firefighters battling gusty winds, fighting the blaze from above. We're receiving multiple calls from girl scout occupants inside the campground. We are advising them to evacuate. Reporter: More than ten structures destroyed. This, just one of 20 fires in the Orlando area alone this weekend. The smoke and the smell, it's really bad. Reporter: And near Miami, a brush fire burning since Wednesday. Growing to nearly 7,000 acres. A lack of rainfall creating moderate to severe drought in parts of the sunshine state, elevating fire danger levels. And rob joins us now. I'm from Florida, I know it's the dry season right now, but this is a serious drought. Yes, ft. Myers, Naples, only with about a third of the rain they usually get this year. Extending to Tampa, Orlando, all the way to -- and the cold front moving to the east. And tomorrow, Chicago and Dallas, not a huge threat, but certainly there. And the head of the front, very warm, ten to 20 degrees above average. 81 in Nashville. New York City, 70s and 80, in Philadelphia and D.C., it will feel like June. Just like summer. Rob, thank you. And storms earlier this week in Atlanta still causing headaches for air travelers. Delta cancelling more than 100 flights today, after nearly 300 Saturday and more than 3,000 cancelled since Wednesday. The airline saying it remains in recovery mode.

