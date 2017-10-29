Now Playing: Tropical Storm Philippe approaches southern Florida

Now Playing: Green Beret rushes home from Afghanistan for an important mission

Now Playing: An urgent warning concerning novelty contact lenses

Now Playing: Puerto Rico moves to cancel $300M contract with company hired to repair electrical grid

Now Playing: Dangerous weather batters the East Coast

Now Playing: Russia investigation seeks first charges

Now Playing: West Virginia police seek escaped inmate

Now Playing: Halloween by the numbers

Now Playing: Tech CEO surprises girls with homecoming dresses

Now Playing: $1 billion lawsuit filed against LuLaRoe by Sacramento area women

Now Playing: NFL Texans players considered walkout over owner's "inmates" comment

Now Playing: American Airlines diverts flight due to cracked windshield

Now Playing: Dodgers defeat Astros to tie up World Series

Now Playing: 7-year-old on throwing first pitch at World Series: 'Exciting'

Now Playing: Houston Astros player under fire for apparent racist gesture

Now Playing: New charges in Penn State fraternity death

Now Playing: 10-year-old boy who allegedly stole car is charged with a felony

Now Playing: Vegas shooting survivors say they still have nightmares, trouble sleeping: Part 6