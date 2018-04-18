Dashcam captures powerful house explosion in Texas

A car crashed into the house, police said, hitting a gas line.
0:11 | 04/18/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Dashcam captures powerful house explosion in Texas
The powerful house explosion in Hurst Texas police releasing this new dash cam video of the class a CBS UV there. I was already in the house the next gas line erupts three family members inside were her with a going to be okay.

