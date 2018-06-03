Transcript for Dashcam video shows bus slamming into a row of parked cars.

To the index of other news tonight. The city bus crash in Dayton, Ohio, slamming into a row of parked cars. One passenger was hurt. Police are investigating claims the bus driver may have been using her phone. West Virginia's teachers are ending their nine-day backout. Cheers rang at the state capital today after lawmakers agreed to a 5% raise for teachers. Astronomers tracking an asteroid about the size of the empire state building. It will buzz by Earth beginning tomorrow morning, coming within 900,000 miles. They say that's pretty close. And the little girl mesmerized by Michelle Obama's portrait. 2-year-old parker curry staring in awe at the portrait of the former first lady. Mrs. Obama saw the photo and today met that little girl, then sharing a video of them having a little dance, saying maybe one day, I'll be looking at a portrait of you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.