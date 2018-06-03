-
Now Playing: Actress Cynthia Nixon considers primary challenge to NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo
-
Now Playing: Storm nears as more than 180K on East Coast are still without electricity
-
Now Playing: 'Lady Lex' reemerges after 76 years at the ocean's bottom
-
Now Playing: Dashcam video shows bus slamming into a row of parked cars.
-
Now Playing: Mayor resigns after pleading guilty to theft of property
-
Now Playing: Man, 18, says he was abused by disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor
-
Now Playing: Kim Jong Un willing to cease nuclear and missile tests to talk with US: South Korea
-
Now Playing: Father and daughter fighting for their lives after suspected poisoning
-
Now Playing: Freight train slams into tanker truck carrying hydrochloric acid
-
Now Playing: Trump's top economic adviser resigns
-
Now Playing: Teacher accused of producing racist podcast defends herself
-
Now Playing: Trump says he's 'not backing down' on steel and aluminum tariffs
-
Now Playing: Race to clear roads as 2nd nor'easter heads east
-
Now Playing: 'I'm not cooperating. Arrest me': Ex-Trump aide tells special counsel
-
Now Playing: Oscars 2018: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph shine
-
Now Playing: Flight lands safely after passenger attempts to open the aircraft door.
-
Now Playing: Man accused of allegedly trying to walk off with Frances McDormand's Oscar
-
Now Playing: 'We'll stay out as long as we need to': West Virginia teachers
-
Now Playing: Central Michigan University shooting kills 2
-
Now Playing: Kushner under fire