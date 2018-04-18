Transcript for David Copperfield forced to reveal some of the magic behind tricks

Prudential. Brinur challens. Extonight, magician David coppereld in court, an auence member suing him. Here's cyt Sandell. Reporr: Good ma ji never reveals his secrets, that's exactly what David coppfid is dog, of a lawsuit filegainst by Gavin cox. Say in 2013 he W seriously injured particiting in the lucky 13, a signature copperfield ill that mes people vanish and then reappear. Copperfield has beence publicev trick works by rushing the group ckstage. Says the pathway was dark, filled with has, causi him to fall, suffering brain damcking up $400,000 in medical bills. You see that this was a big-time rush, that they were runninr their lis. Reporte copperfield's producer says the trick was save. It's all simple directions.and they a using the L to guide thpath, as you would like an arrow. Reporte copperfield is still expected to take the stand. His team says that over the ar around 100,000pl have participated in this trick and that its history spe for itself. But it is no longe part of show. David? Clayton, T you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.