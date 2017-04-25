Deadly crash on one of Los Angeles' busiest freeways

More
The crash involve two big rigs and several other vehicles; traffic was at a standstill for hours.
1:09 | 04/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly crash on one of Los Angeles' busiest freeways

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47019088,"title":"Deadly crash on one of Los Angeles' busiest freeways","duration":"1:09","description":"The crash involve two big rigs and several other vehicles; traffic was at a standstill for hours.","url":"/WNT/video/deadly-crash-los-angeles-busiest-freeways-47019088","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.