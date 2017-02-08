Transcript for Deadly Minneapolis explosion rips school in half

Good evening, and it's great to have you with us here on a Wednesday night, and we begin with that deadly explosion at a school in Minneapolis, ripping it in half, trapping people inside. Contractors were working on the gas lines at the time. The blast near a central stairwell that connects all areas of the building. Summer programs were under way. Children, teachers and staff were inside. Rescue crews immediately began searching through the rubble, and tonight there is word coming in now, the name of the first victim. ABC's Alex Perez on the scene for us in Minneapolis. Reporter: Tonight, a huge section of this private school in Minneapolis, reduced to a pile of rubble. We have windows that were blown out, flames and fire and a building collapse as well. Reporter: The blast triggered by a natural gas leak. Around 10:20am school administrators and several students inside minnehaha academy, basketball and cross country practice just wrapping up, when suddenly a massive explosion entirely guts the middle of the school building. There was a huge explosion, smoke went up and knocked most of us kind of back, knocked me off my feet and I fell back. Reporter: The blast, officials say, triggered when a crew accidentally pierced a gas line. Hey, you know, we're smelling gas. We need to get everybody out,' and it was literally seconds after that that there was an explosion. Reporter: First responders rushing in. Searching for survivors. A school custodian still missing. Crews are working on extinguishing the fire at this time and also, searching for unaccounted people who may be trapped under the collapse. Reporter: Outside, horrified parents waiting for any word on their kids inside. Another school janitor surviving the ordeal. His hand bandaged, reuniting with his wife. Nine adults rushed to the hospital. The school receptionist, Ruth berg, killed in the explosion. Her fiance says their wedding invitations came in the mail today. This school is beloved, the people there are beloved and this is a big loss for the city today. Reporter: Eager to tackle a Alex, first responders remain on the scene at this hour? Reporter: That's right, David. Authorities say they are working to make the scene as safe as possible for investigators. Tonight, we are also learning that receptionist who was killed worked at the school for 17 years. Officials say she always greeted everyone with a smile, and that she will be missed. David. Alex Perez leading us off tonight. Alex, thank you.

