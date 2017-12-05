Deadly nursing home shooting in Ohio kills 4

The city's new police chief was one of the victims.
1:17 | 05/12/17

Transcript for Deadly nursing home shooting in Ohio kills 4
And we're also following a deadly attack at a nursing home in Ohio. A police chief and two workers dead. Residents raced to safety. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, police in Ohio are investigating why this gunman took aim in this small village. There's been a shooting in the nursing home. Reporter: Just before 8:00 A.M., the suspect opening fire. He apparently was in a very small woods back there. And actually took two passersby as hostage. Reporter: The hostages getting away. But the police chief moving in. He had the shooter in sight. Black hat, black shirt. When deputies arrived, they discovered him in the street. We have a law enforcement officer down. Reporter: Deputies finding the police chief, a father of six, with a seventh on the way. Inside the nursing home, the bodies of two employees and the gunman. Tonight, a solemn procession for the police chief. All the residents are okay. Tonight, investigators trying to figure out the motive of the shooting. Eva, thanks. Next, the massive mother's

