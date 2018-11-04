Deadly police shooting sparks protests in Virginia

Officers were responding to a domestic assault.
04/11/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Deadly police shooting sparks protests in Virginia
To be index of other news tonight the deadly police shooting sparking protests in Danville Virginia officers responding to domestic assault. Suspect one Jones driving his car into the brush policing he refused their commands first using a taser. And opening fire when he abruptly turned he would his arms outstretched. Police say they did not a weapon in the shooting is now under investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

