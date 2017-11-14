Transcript for Deadly rampage in Northern California

And we begin with that deadly rampage in California. A lone gunman, a powerful arsenal, seeming to pick his targets at random, including that elementary school, shooting into that class full of kindergarteners. In all, seven crime scenes, four people killed. At least ten people injured, including two children. And ABC's senior national correspondent Matt Gutman leading us off from red bluff, California, tonight. Reporter: The gunman had already killed four people by the time he started firing into the rancho tehama elementary school, right during morning dropoff. All of a sudden, one of the teachers came running out around the building told us all to run inside, there is a shooter coming. Reporter: Witness coy Ferreira says he took cover in his child's kindergarten classroom as gunfire poured into the school for 25 minutes, wounding one child and terrifying the rest. Whethey saw their friends shot up on the ground, they just all started bawling, they all started crying, because they knew their friend was shot. Reporter: Police say the shooter fired in multiple locations for 45 minutes, terrorizing residents in this rural area about 130 miles northwest of Sacramento. All the residents ordered to shelter in place. It was very clear early on that we had a subject that was randomly picking targets. Reporter: Police say the shooter stole a pickup truck and then went on that shooting spree throughout the community. Pumping the thumb full of bullets, wounding a mother and her child. Neighbor Brian Flint says the shooting began when the suspect killed his roommate. We made it aware that this guy has been crazy, and he's been threatening us. Reporter: By the time it was all over, seven different crime scenes, five people killed, including the shooter, and at least ten more wounded. The suspected shooter is deceased by law enforcement bullets. So, let's get to Matt Gutman with us live tonight. And Matt, you've learned this shooter was known to law enforcement? Reporter: That's right, David. Police here say they believe that he had multiple recent run-ins with the law, including a domestic violence incident, and also this long-running dispute with a neighbor. They say he may have been out on bond during the shooting. Now, they say that he had no license to carry a gun, yet he had three of them with him at the time of the shooting, including that long semiautomatic rifle that fired dozens of rounds at that school. Now, everybody who was killed in the attack, those four people, were all adults, David. Matt Gutman leading us off tonight. Ma Matt, thank you.

