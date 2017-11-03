Transcript for Deadly twin bomb attacks in Syria kill at least 40 people

And overseas tonight, the deadly twin bomb attacks in Syria, explosions ripping through the center of Damascus, at least 40 people killed. 120 wounded. The attacks targeting holy sites. Here's Jennifer Eccleston. Reporter: The bloody debris from the blasts litter the streets of Damascus. Buses riddled with shrapnel, a mangled wheelchair among the wreckage. The attackers striking Shiite tourists from Iraq, visiting a holy site. At least 40 are dead. More than 100 injured. This Iraqi lucky to be alive. "We finished the visit and then the explosions happened," he says. People near me were all killed. No one has yet to claim responsibility. But ISIS has attacked shia -- Shiite she rinse in the Syrian capital before. More than 60 people died in a bombing last year. Damascus is Syrian president bashar Al Assad's power base. These attacks may only serve to further embolden terrorist organizations in the region, Rebecca. Jennifer, thank you.

