Transcript for Deadly wildfire kills more than 60 people in Portugal

Portugal tonight, the deadliest wildfire in the country's history. Massive flames killing more than 60 people. Some victims burned in their cars as the fire jumped the road. Soldiers from across Europe, joining hundreds of firefighters on the scene. Here's Molly hunter. Reporter: Tonight, more than 1,000 firefighters rushing to contain the massive blaze, still raging. The wall of thick smoke and flames consuming everything in its path. Overtaking these small towns, in the middle of the night, when residents tried to flee to the main road, trapped by the flames. Very quickly people lost control. The wind was just extraordinary. I've never experienced anything like it. Reporter: More than 60 killed in all. One road along the escape route turning into a death trap. At least 30 bodies found inside their vehicles. Drone footage showing row upon row of burnt cars. And on the ground, anguish. Among the victims, at least four small children. And the fear tonight, as officials search the area. That toll could climb. The most tragic fire in Portuguese history caused by a severe heat wave, low humidity and lightning, creating the perfect conditions to burn. With temperatures still over 100 degrees, and forecast to stay there, fires are still burning. Another very difficult day lies ahead. Cecilia? Molly, thank you. And there's a severe weather

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.