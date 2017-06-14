Transcript for Deadly workplace rampage in San Francisco

The other developing headline a deadly workplace rampage in San Francisco. A U.P.S. Employee opening fire on fellow drivers. Here's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: The call came in at 8:55 A.M. Possible active shooter. The suspect is an employee. Reporr: A U.P.S. Employee dressed for work, opening fire at the morning drivers meeting, killing his co-workers. It was pop pop pop, about seven shots. And then he fired at least five to six more outside. I have two people shot. Cpr in progress. I need two ambulances here now. Reporter: Employees rushed to safety. Area residents ordered to shelter in place, one snapping this photo of workers on the roof, hands in the air. They were escaping to get away from the gunman. Reporter: Police closing in with armored vehicles as they search for the suspect, and secure the building. David, five workers were shot three were killed, before the gunman took his own life, David? There's still much more

