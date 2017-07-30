Transcript for Desperate manhunt for alleged killer in Minneapolis

Now to the desperate manhunt for an accused killer outside of Minneapolis. A violent chain of events that forced the evacuation of a senior center and left one woman dead. That suspected killer is on the run. Here's the latest. Reporter: Tonight, a manhunt for a suspected murderer. Moments after an armed robbery, S.W.A.T. Teams on the scene, a sniper on the roof, in this Minneapolis suburb. Authorities placing a busy shopping complex on lockdown, a senior center evacuated. Elderly residents, some in wheelchairs, led to safety. During the lockdown, a woman is found murdered in a nearby office building. I believe it was another worker in the building that found her. Reporter: Lucifer Vincent Nguyen, allegedly living up to his name. Police say he is the prime suspect, considered armed and dangerous. Police say 44-year-old Nguyen entered the senior center Saturday with a handgun, but then disappeared. The last information we got was he entered in there and said something to some of the employees. Reporter: Nguyen reportedly taking off in this vehicle, crashing into a swamp before getting away on foot. I would presume by the time we had the perimeter set up he was already gone. Reporter: Police are working multiple leads as the suspect is on the run. Authorities say they have spoken with the victim's friends and family who are staying strong tonight. Tom? Thank you. Next tonight, the mass evacuation from a popular tourist site.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.