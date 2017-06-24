Transcript for Desperate search for landslide survivors in China

Turning to the landslide disaster burying most of this village in China, under an avalanche of mud and rocks, while people were sleeping. The desperate rescue effort under way right now. More than a hundred people still missing and tonight that number is growing. ABC's Marci Gonzalez with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, rescuers desperately digging through the rubble. As many as 120 people missing, feared buried beneath this crush of heavy rocks and mud. Officials say the massive landslide came with no warning at 6:00 A.M. Local time in China's sichuan province. Heavy rain causing the mountainside to crumble onto the village below. A second, smaller landslide triggering Boulders to topple onto the village. Search dogs, heavy equipment and instruments to detect life, all deployed for finding signs of survivors like qiao dashuai and his family. He says dozens of households in the village were completely buried. He says his one-month-old son saved them by crying and waking them up moments before the mudslide hit. "I was pinned down in the dining room, we slowly got up, held the baby and escaped," he explains. Tonight, with at least 15 ad rescuers are still hoping for more stories like his, uncovering crumbled pieces of some of the more than 40 homes that were obliterated. A hotel is also buried beneath the rubble. But officials saying it's unclear if any tourists are among the missing.

