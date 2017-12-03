Transcript for New details about the California man who scaled the White House fence

Next tonight, new details about the California man who scaled the white house fence and nearly made it into the south portico. Here's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: Tonight, the white house is the focus of a security breach investigation. After an intruder allegedly scaled the fence got close to the southern entrance Friday. Court documents say the suspect was carrying a letter for the president that mentioned Russian hackers, and told the secret service agents that he was a friend of the president. Secret service did a fantastic job. He was a troubled person. Very sad. Reporter: Also allegedly discovered on the suspect, two cans of mace, and one of president trump's books. This is the latest incident in a string of fence breakthroughs. You literally have to build a fence that people couldn't climb over. If you do that, I think the concern is, this will look like a prison and not the white house. Reporter: Plans to raise the fence by five feet finally passed last month. Last year, president trump said, president Obama understands that you build strong, tall, beautiful walls to keep people out who don't belong. Tonight, the suspect remains in custody without bail. He faces possible charges of unlawful entry on Monday. Gloria, thank you. Now to new developments in

