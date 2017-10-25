Transcript for More details surface about mysterious abduction of Sherri Papini

mysterious abduction, right back in the headlines tonight. Sherry pa peony, the California wife and mother who says she disappeared while jogging, found three weeks later, tied up alongside a highway. Well, tonight here, for the first time, her husband's first call for help, the wife's text messages, who was she texting? And FBI sketches of two women wanted for questioning. Here's ABC's senior national correspondent Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, for the first time, we're hearing the 911 call Keith pa peony made to report his wife missing. I just got home from work and my wife wasn't there. Reporter: The question of who abducted the young mother is one law enforcement is still grappling with nearly a year after her disappearance. I found her phone, it's got, like, hair ripped out of it in the headphones, so, I'm like totally freaking out, thinking somebody, like, grabbed her. Reporter: Today, the sheriff's office releasing new sketches of the two hispanic women sherry pa peony says abducted her. Keith pa peony telling me about the moment he first saw her again. One of the officers kind of, like, braced me and kind of put his arm around me, and he said, you know, prepare yourself. They branded her. Reporter: The sheriff's office also revealing today that papini was texting with a male acquaintance from Michigan days prior to her disappearance in an attempt to meet. That man was later cleared. David, law enforcement is concerned about possible inconsistencies in sherry's story. She has claimed that she was abducted and held solely by the women that you saw in those sketches, but police say that they found DNA of a female and a man on her clothes and her shackles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.