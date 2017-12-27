Transcript for Details on how wrong passenger made it onto plane

Next tonight, the midair security scare, raising serious questions tonight. Four hours into a tokyo-bound flight from Los Angeles, the crew realizing a passenger had boarded the wrong plane. The pilot then turning around. Supermodel Chrissy teagigen with his John legend, you see them onboard, they live tweeted the whole episode. Passengers questioned back at L.A.X., and the FBI is now involved. Those travelers reticketed on a new fight that has just landed, and we are starting to hear from those passengers in Tokyo. But how did this mixup happen in the first place? ABC's senior national correspondent Matt Gutman is at L.A.X. Reporter: Tonight, the FBI is investigating how a pair of brothers with a single boarding pass got on flight 175 from los Angeles to Tokyo. The mistake only detected 2,000 miles into the flight, when a head count revealed the extra passenger. You can see the flight's boomerang path, leaving L.A.X. At about noon and looking right back to L.A.X., arriving around 7:30. The episode triggering a scare. The all nippon airways flight sequestered in a secure part of the airport. They discovered that a pair of brothers with nearly identical names allegedly used the same boarding pass. One of them did have a legitimate ticket for flight 175, while the other had a real ticket to Tokyo, also, but with a partner airline, united. Thank you so much for taking me on this awesome vacation, babe. Welcome to Los Angeles. Reporter: One of the passengers onboard, a very bemused supermodel, Chrissy Teig Teigen. She was traveling with her husband, John legend, tweeting, "Why did we all get punished for this one person's mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo a send the other person back? How is this the better idea you ask? We all have the same questions." The airline partially answering that question in a statement today. "As part of the airline's security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport where the passenger was disembarked." Ultimately, it would cost passengers an extra eight hours in the air and a total delay of over 15 hours. Mostly tired and pretty angry. Pretty angry. All right, let's get to Matt Gutman. Matt, you mentioned the two brothers at the center of this mixup. What's their status, and are they to blame? Reporter: Well, they're certainly to blame, but the FBI, Tom, hasn't yet decided whether or not to press charges. But also facing stiff questions will be the airline. Namely, how did it allow a passenger with a duplicate boarding card to get onboard? And why wasn't an accurate head count made until after the flight was well under way? Ana could face some serious fines, Tom. All important questions still unanswered. All right, Matt, thank you so much.

