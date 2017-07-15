Transcript for New developments in Bahamas missing newlywed mystery

New developments tonight in that mystery off sea in Florida. Court records showing that a newlywed husband asked authorities to declare his wife presumed dead days after she went missing. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, a new development in a Florida mom missing at sea. A new request from the husband asking that his wife be presumed dead. This all began in the early morning of may 15th. The newlyweds, on a catamaran. Off the coast of the Bahamas. Bennett told investigators he was asleep below deck when their boat hit something and started sinking. His wife of three months, and mother of their baby girl, gone. Bennett, rescued in a life raft. The family is destroyed. The family is extremely hurt. Reporter: The four-day search to find Hellmann called off may 18th. Court documents detailing the very next day, may 19th, the coast guard writes to Bennett, acknowledging his request for a letter of presumed death. All bad for him and the spotlight that's on him even becomes brighter when you add this letter to it. Reporter: In a previous interview with "The daily mail," Bennett said he loved his wife. And has nothing to hide. The FBI hasn't named as a suspect. We were unable to reach his attorney for comment. Stephanie, thank you.

