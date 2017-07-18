Transcript for New developments in the deadly police shooting of bride-to-be in Minneapolis

We turn to new developments and audio this evening after the police shooting of a bride to be in Minneapolis. Tonight, the officer reported to be Mohamed Noor, a somali American with just two years on the force. There had been complaints filed against him before. We are now hearing radio calls from the squad car reporting a female screaming, and that one of the officers were performing cpr. ABC's linsey Davis in Minneapolis again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a plea from an anguished father for an explanation about why his daughter was gunned down by a police officer. We only ask that the light of justice shine down on the circumstances of her death. Reporter: Tonight there is an independent investigation. We are trying to figure out what happened. We don't know. Reporter: It's still unclear why officer bodycams weren't roll rolling during the incident, but we are now hearing the call from that patrol car after Justine damond's 911 call Saturday night to report an possible assault outside. Female screaming behind the building. Reporter: Four minutes later, an officer was performing cpr on the 40-year- old yoga instructor. I'm starting cpr! Copy 530, doing cpr. Reporter: The "Minneapolis star tribune" says damond was in her pajamas talking to the officer in the driver's seat. When the other officer fired through the driver door. An autopsy revealing damond died from a gunshot to the abdomen. The officer who fired the shot -- identified in news reports as Mohamed Noor -- a two-career veteran with three complaints filed against him. Two are still open. The officer also facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims he unlawfully restrained her. Noor's attorney releasingd a statement extending his condolences to the family and adding that he "Empathizes with the loss others are experiencing." Damond moved to the U.S. From Australia a few years ago. I had moved my whole life over and that in and of itself had been a surprise. Reporter: She and her fiance were due to get married in Hawaii in three weeks. Piecing together Justine's last moments before the homicide would be a small comfort as we grieve this tragedy. And linsey Davis with us tonight from Minneapolis. Linsey, what more do we know about the moment when Justine damond approached the patrol car? So many are wondering how police couldn't tell it was a woman who needed help. Reporter: Again, David, we know she was reportedly wearing pajamas, but that's about it. There is so little that we know about that night. Officials who are talking aren't revealing much, and there is a growing frustration here as a result of that. They are not releasing the 911 call or the police reports or T. Anything that would help to explain what happened in the alley behind me. Many questions ahead. Linsey Davis, our thanks to you again tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.