Transcript for New developments in deadly police shooting of teen in Connecticut

Next tonight here, the deadly police shooting of a teenager in Connecticut. A 15-year-old boy, allegedly ramming an officer with a stolen car. Now, a new video showing the moments after police opened fire. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: These images, taken by a bystander, are raising questions tonight. 15-year-old Jayson Negron handcuffed on the ground with his head facing to his right. The camera pans off and four seconds later, Negron's head is in a different position. The victim's family says the pictures suggest Negron was still alive and they say that contradicts what police told them, that Negron was killed when he was shot. According to Bridgeport, Connecticut, police, the officer shot Negron after he hit the officer with a stolen car on Tuesday. This is a young man, who put himself in a really bad situation and lost his life. Reporter: The 21-year-old passenger was also wounded shot but suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. The police chief says Negron's body was lying in the street for about six hours after the shooting for evidence-gathering reasons, but Negron's family members say police never provided him medical attention that they believe might have saved his life. Hundreds gathered last week to pay tribute to the teen and to call for action. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.