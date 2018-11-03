Transcript for New developments in the deadly shooting in a veterans home in California

New details about when Albert Wong walked into a going away party and killed three. This man's wife was in the room. Did your wife say anything about his demeanor? She said he was very calm, very quiet, very calm. You, out. You, out. You, stay. Reporter: The three women he took hostage, psychologists. Dr. Jennifer Golick, and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales. And also Dr. Christine Loeber, seen here in a group photo with Wong. ABC news has learned tonight that two weeks ago, Wong was asked to leave the program after eight months, one relative saying it was because he wasn't fitting in. In the ten years of the pathway home program, we haven't had a violent episode anywhere near this. Reporter: The program is designed to help veterans who return home with the scars of war. According to one study, 11% of recent veterans come home with PTSD. The people these three women were dedicated to helping. They left their mark with lots of people. They were very, very special people. Three very special women. Marcus, you reported that Wong was asked to leave the program. But now we're also learning there was an effort to place him at another facility? Reporter: That's right. It's important to point out, the program here is one that has no more than ten veterans at a time. Often working in small groups, helping each other in struggles. When it became clear Mr. Wong needed a higher level of care, he was referred to other programs, reportedly. But he came back here and took three lives before taking his own, as he battled PTSD. Tom? Marcus, thank you.

