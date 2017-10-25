Transcript for New developments in Las Vegas massacre

We turn next here to new developments in tin vest game of the massacre in hlas Vegas. Tonight, ABC news has learned what the gunman did to hide his tracks on his computer, and what if anything do authorities know about his motive, now a month later? Here's ABC's senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, ABC news has learned exclusively that the hard drive is missing from the laptop computer found in Stephen paddock's sniper's lair at the mandalay bay hotel. Some authorities suspect that paddock destroyed or intentionally hid the hard drive to keep law enforcement from information that may have told them why he killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more. He would want to erase his digital history so nobody could ever figure out how and why he did what he did. Reporter: And ABC news has also learned that paddock bought software to erase his hard drive. More evidence of his meticulous planning. The FBI and Las Vegas police continue to interview witnesses and run down leads from across the country, but have been frustrated by the lack of evidence pointing to a motive. We have found no signs of ideology of fill ration to any groups. Reporter: And today, another disturbing twist. Stephen paddock's brother Bruce arrested and charged with possessing child pornography in a separate investigation that began well before the Las Vegas masscre. And Pierre Thomas with us live tonight from Washington. And Pierre, almost a month now after this massacre, and authorities still have little idea what motivated him. Reporter: David, authorities have interviewed hundreds of associates, friends and family, but they don't seem any closer to finding a clear motive.

