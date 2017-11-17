New developments in the manhunt for a cop killer in Baltimore

More
Plus, Swedish researchers discover owning a dog may help you live longer.
0:50 | 11/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New developments in the manhunt for a cop killer in Baltimore
Entyvio. Relief and Remission within reach. To the "Index." The manhunt for a cop killer in Baltimore. Detective SHAWN Sooter died after being shot in the head. Federal agents smashing down doors searching for a possible suspect. Police say detective Sooter was shot investigating a homicide. The reward growing to nearly $200,000. The manhunt for three escaped prisoners who escaped through the ceiling in the jail's library. They are considered dangerous. And the study about living longer. Apparently thank your dog. A 12-year study revealing dog owners were 33% less likely to die of most causes in that time period. 36% less likely to die of heart disease. We tweeted asking for photos of your dogs and flooded today. A picture of her grandfather and penny. So many great pictures and we hope you'll keep them coming.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51234101,"title":"New developments in the manhunt for a cop killer in Baltimore","duration":"0:50","description":"Plus, Swedish researchers discover owning a dog may help you live longer.","url":"/WNT/video/developments-manhunt-cop-killer-baltimore-51234101","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.