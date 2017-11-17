Transcript for New developments in the manhunt for a cop killer in Baltimore

Entyvio. Relief and Remission within reach. To the "Index." The manhunt for a cop killer in Baltimore. Detective SHAWN Sooter died after being shot in the head. Federal agents smashing down doors searching for a possible suspect. Police say detective Sooter was shot investigating a homicide. The reward growing to nearly $200,000. The manhunt for three escaped prisoners who escaped through the ceiling in the jail's library. They are considered dangerous. And the study about living longer. Apparently thank your dog. A 12-year study revealing dog owners were 33% less likely to die of most causes in that time period. 36% less likely to die of heart disease. We tweeted asking for photos of your dogs and flooded today. A picture of her grandfather and penny. So many great pictures and we hope you'll keep them coming.

