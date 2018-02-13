Transcript for Dogs competing for the top honor at Westminster

Finally tonight, best in show, decided tonight. And ABC's Linzie Janis, up close and personal. Reporter: Nearly 3,000 dogs primped, pampered, teased and trimmed. Can you see me? All competing to be top dog at the oscars of dog shows. And there's no shortage of stars on the green carpet. Like this flirty English springer spaniel. Are you giving me a kiss? Named after actor Matthew mcconaughey. So, how do we look together? Or Harry, the wire haired fox terrier. Named after prince Harry. Wow, you've got a big year ahead of you. So far, four of these four-legged rock stars have already made it into tonight's final. Only three spots left. Being this good looking isn't easy. Salt and pepper is a good look. Especially with the pup-arrazzi on your tail. Linzie Janis, ABC news, new York. Big stakes tonight. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.