Transcript for Donald Trump Gives First Press Conference Since Becoming President-Elect

with the lightning round of questions today at trump tower. This was the president-elect's first news conference in 168 days. Since July, in fact. And Mr. Trump came ready. The president-elect taking aim at the intelligence community, calling it disgraceful. They could have information to hold over him. And the president-elect was asked, did anyone on his team have contact with the Russians during the campaign. And there was a very tense exchange with a reporter from another network. We do have it all covered tonight, beginning with our chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl. Reporter: It's Donald Trump versus the intelligence community. In his first press conference as president-elect, trump accused the nation's top intelligence officers of leaking those unconfirmed reports that Russia was gathering salacious information to blackmail him. I think it was disgraceful. Disgraceful that the intelligence agencies allowed any information that turned out to be so false and fake, out. I think it's a disgrace, and I say that -- and I say that. That's something that Nazi Germany would have done and did do. I think it's a disgrace that information that was false and fake and never happened got released to the public. Reporter: Trump set out to assure the American people that no amount of investigation will Tu turn up anything. If they come back with any kind of conclusion that any of it stands up, that any of it is true, will you consider your position? There's nothing they could come back with. Reporter: But trump made a big acknowledgment today. For the first time saying he accepts the intelligence agencies' conclusion that it was Russia that hacked the Democrats during the campaign. As far as hacking, I think it was Russia. Reporter: Although later he hedged. You know what, could have been others also. Reporter: Still, he did not dispute the intelligence community's other explosive finding. On that intelligence report, the second part of their conclusion was that Vladimir Putin ordered it because he aspired to help you in the election. Do you accept that part of the finding? If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability because we have a horrible relationship with Russia. Now I don't know if I get along with Vladimir Putin. I hope you I do, but there's a good chance that I won't. Do you believe that Hillary would be tougher on Putin than me? Does anyone bloelieve that? Give me a break. Reporter: But in a response to a question from ABC's Cecilia Vega, another first -- a trump admonishment of Vladimir Putin. If you indeed do believe that Russia was behind the hacking, what is your message to Vladimir Putin right now? He shouldn't be doing it. He won't be doing it. Russia will have much greater respect for our country when I'm leading it than when other people have led it. Reporter: As as the press conference ended and trump moved through the crowd, Cecilia asked him point-blank about another key confirmed allegation in the intelligence report. Did you or anybody in your campaign have any contact with Russia leading up or during the campaign? None at all? No. None at all. Mr. Trump called out CNN for saying they have material on the president-elect. Here's what happened. Can you give us a question? Mr. President-elect. Go ahead. Since you were attacking our news organization, can you give us a chance? Can you give us a chance to ask a question, sir? Mr. President-elect, ycan you give us a question? You're attacking us. Can you give us a question? Can you give us a question? Don't be rude. You were there, and the president-elect angry about the headlines that broke on CNN. Reporter: Not just angry, David, but seeking retribution. He wanted to make CNN pay a price for breaking that story. It's a sign that Donald Trump who had very tense relations with the news media during the campaign will continue to play hardball with reporters. All right, Jon Karl. Our thanks to you, and Cecilia

