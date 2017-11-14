Transcript for New doors open for young autistic man at snack business

Finally tonight, America strong. The boy named Sam, and the surprise they cooked up in the kitchen. Sam antar was diagnosed with autism when he was a toddler. His family got him into programs that would help, graduating from the cook academy last year. But his mother, Debra, telling us that since high school graduation, it's been challenging. With a child with disabilities, you really depend on programming which provides a schedule, and supports. Reporter: But a door would open for Sam. The family says things started to turn around when Sam's family discovered love Michael. A healthy snack business dedicated to giving jobs to young people with autism. They make granola, sold in more than 60 stores in the U.S. Dr. Lisa libber tore started the program to help their son. The necessary ingredients, love, compassion, patience and belief that it can be done. Reporter: And what does Sam like best about being here? Making new friends. Reporter: And today, our cameras were there when Sam went from trainee to paid employee. So, because of all your hard work here, Sam, we want to offer you a job at love Michael. Reporter: A new uniform, a new chapter for Sam. Congratulations, Sam. Belief that it could be done. Way to go Sam. Thanks for watching tonight. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

