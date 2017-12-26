Transcript for 2 dozen people evacuated after Christmas night blaze in Baton Rouge

Time now for the index. And a Christmas night blaze in Baton Rouge. Fire officials in Louisiana say this remote control car battery charges on a bed may have overheated, igniting that fire. Flames tearing through one building and jumping to a second. First responders banging on doors, evacuating two dozen people from their homes on the holiday. So far, no injuries reported. In Cuba, a Christmas eve fireworks show taking a dangerous turn. Take a look. The moment caught on camera. More than 20 people seriously hurt, including children. The fireworks display, part of an annual street celebration. The cause of that accident still under investigation. And the big surprise near Honolulu for two middle aged men who have been close buddies since sixth grade. Walter Mcfarland getting one of those DNA test kits for his birthday and making the big diovery. His best friend in the world is also his little brother. Robbie Robinson in tears there. They say the idea never crossed their minds, except -- There was times when I did Thi think, you know, I look like Robbie a little bit. They do look alike. The men born of the same mother, Robbie says he never got a Christmas present this good. Reportedly, he was adopted. And the southwest flight attendant getting national attention tonight for a special serenade. ??? Christmas eve will find you ??? Belting out beautiful music at a Houston gate this weekend. A student of music and a believer in its power, she says she likes to sing her way through Christmas. ??? If only in my dreams ??? Stressed travelers clearly an enthusiastic audience. 20 years on the job.

