Now Playing: Chance the Rapper to throw a 'Chance the Birthday' party for fans

Now Playing: Chance the Rapper on remaining unsigned, his tattoo and being a dad

Now Playing: Retired police officer rescues man for a second time

Now Playing: Dozens of concert goers hospitalized in Connecticut

Now Playing: Tips on saving money during the heat wave

Now Playing: Cause of death announced in mysterious Louisiana house fire

Now Playing: Protesters demand the Minneapolis mayor be the next to go

Now Playing: New surveillance video released of teens watching and laughing as a man drowns

Now Playing: Minneapolis police chief resigns in fallout from bride-to-be's death at the hands of police

Now Playing: Mother of four facing deportation seeks sanctuary in a church

Now Playing: New ways to preserve summer memories

Now Playing: US Navy's new aircraft carrier is 'quantum leap into the 21st century'

Now Playing: Protest breaks out at Minneapolis mayor's news conference

Now Playing: Person of the week: Keenan Briggs

Now Playing: Woman caught on camera hiring a hit man to kill her husband

Now Playing: OJ Simpson's next moves

Now Playing: Video shows 5 teens doing nothing as disabled man drowns

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: OJ Simpson supporter and the Goldman family react to parole

Now Playing: Police pursue charges against teens who they say recorded man's drowning

Now Playing: Bride's dad makes cardboard cutout of her dog so he can attend wedding