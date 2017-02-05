-
Now Playing: Blast in Somalia kills 34 in Mogadishu marketplace
-
Now Playing: Dr. Yousef Ali speaks with ABC News' David Muir about Somalia's famine crisis
-
Now Playing: Subway scare in Toronto
-
Now Playing: Tragedy at the University of Texas' Austin campus
-
Now Playing: Deadly pool party shooting leaves 1 dead
-
Now Playing: New tornado threat from Texas to Illinois
-
Now Playing: Tensions continue to grow with North Korea
-
Now Playing: The battle against Obamacare continues
-
Now Playing: Mid-air turbulence leaves more than 2 dozen people hurt
-
Now Playing: Football star shows simple act of kindness to boy with autism
-
Now Playing: North Korea test-fires missile that broke up shortly into flight
-
Now Playing: 'Let it Fall' offers a new look inside the LA riots 25 years ago
-
Now Playing: Index: British authorities say they've foiled an active terror plot
-
Now Playing: Fyre Festival promises luxury getaway but doesn't deliver
-
Now Playing: Deep in the heart of coal country, folks watch the health care battle
-
Now Playing: Housing may be on the upswing despite weak growth in the economy
-
Now Playing: Intense manhunt as officers race to find dangerous prison escapee in Maryland
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump on first 100 days as president: 'I thought it would be easier'
-
Now Playing: New deadly superbug threat in the US
-
Now Playing: Many questions surround Trump's promise of the biggest tax cut in history