Driver seen speeding head-on into interstate traffic: Police

More
The mother of a 9-month-old baby was killed in the deadly chain-reaction crash.
0:16 | 04/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver seen speeding head-on into interstate traffic: Police
The deadly wrong way crash near Dallas police say a driver was seen speeding head on into traffic on I twenty losing control causing a deadly chain reaction crash. Good samaritans rushing to help and Willie McRae the mother of a nine month old baby was killed the driver was injured and now faces charges.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54677240,"title":"Driver seen speeding head-on into interstate traffic: Police","duration":"0:16","description":"The mother of a 9-month-old baby was killed in the deadly chain-reaction crash.","url":"/WNT/video/driver-speeding-head-interstate-traffic-police-54677240","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.