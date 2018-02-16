Earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.2 hits Mexico

More
The epicenter was about 220 miles south of Mexico City.
0:47 | 02/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.2 hits Mexico

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53156999,"title":"Earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.2 hits Mexico","duration":"0:47","description":"The epicenter was about 220 miles south of Mexico City.","url":"/WNT/video/earthquake-preliminary-magnitude-72-hits-mexico-53156999","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.