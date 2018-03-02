The employee responsible for the Hawaii missile alert tells his story

Several employees have been disciplined or are stepping down due to the mistake.
3:00 | 02/03/18

Moving on to thed fall employee who pushed the button that sent Hawaii into a panic. Saying he 100% believed that missile was inbound and that death threats have followed his mistake. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: He said he didn't know it was a drill. I didn't hear exercise from the message or my co-workers. Reporter: But investigators finding it was sent during a drill. That included the words exercise, exercise, exercise. Fiver other workers listening on speaker phone heard those words. The U.S. Pacific command has detonated a missile threat. Reporter: Yet he still sent that dreadful message about a missile attack sending hawaiians running for cover. If you're outdoors -- Reporter: The widespread alarm lasted for an excruciating 38 minutes. I felt terrible. Reporter: Several employees have been disciplined or are stepping down. According to FCC report on the incident, there was no requirement to double-check with a colleague or supervisor before the warning was sent statewide. But that has been changed. Tom. Stephanie, thank you.

