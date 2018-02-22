Transcript for Encourage teachers trained to use firearms to bring weapons to school: Trump

about an armed deputy who arrived at the building as the shooting was taking place. And tonight, the president standing by his suggestion that some teachers in the country be armed. Suggesting highly trained ones who might get bonuses for having a weapon and being ready to respond. The reaction to this idea has been swift tonight, and we have it all covers, beginning with ABC's Jonathan Karl. Reporter: Today, president trump declared a way to stop what he called the horrible plague of school shootings -- getting teachers who are trained to firearms to bring their weapons to school. Insteadof advertising, this school has no guns, we are gun-free, you let people knoll the opposite. You come into our schools, you are going to be dead, and it's going to be fast. Orter: It comes less than 24 hours after he heard from families affected by some of the deadliest school shootings, including Andrew Pollack. His 18-year-old daughter meadow was one of the 17 killed at Stoneman Douglas high school last week. How many schools, how many children have to get shot? It stops here with this administration and me. I'm not going to sleep until it is fixed. And I'm pissed. It's my daughter I'm not going to see again. She's not here. Reporter: And then, a plea from Sam zeif, who lost his best friend. I turned 18 the day after, woke up to the news that my best friend was gone. And I don't understand why I can still go in a store and buy a weapon of war. Reporter: President trump surveyed the group on the idea of arming teachers. Does anybody like that idea here, does anybody like it? Right? Yes? For meadow, your beautiful meadow. You talked about that. And do people feel strongly against it, anybody? Anybody? Strongly against it. All right, I mean, look, we can understand both sides. And certainly it's controversy. But we'll study that, along with many other ideas. Reporter: This morning, the president seemed some what conflicted. First tweeting, "I never said give teachers guns." And then clarifying he meant "Teachers with military or special training experience, only the best." By this afternoon, he was portraying the idea as the solution to ending mass shootings once and for all. I think a concealed permit for having teachers, and letting people know that there are in the building with a gun, you won't have, in my opinion, you won't have these shootings, because these people are cowards. Reporter: He even suggested bonuses for teachers willing bring concealed weapons to school. They have to go to training, I would say every six months, or every year. They have to have a fairly, you know, really, a rigorous course in what they're doing. And they should be paid extra money. Those teachers should be paid extra money. So, they get a bonus, and they'd love getting thabo news, too. It would be much less expensive than the guards. It wouldn't look bad. If you have guards, it looks like I have an armed camp, which would look terrible. Reporter: The president says he's talking about 20% of all teachers. That's roughly 700,000 people. How is that practical, how is that wise, to have 700,000 more firearms in schools? When you have a horrific situation like you had last week, and other school shootings that we've seen, these horrible tragedies, what we think and don't think is practical can change. Reporter: The NRA has already come out firmly against another idea floated by the president, raising the legal age to buy rifles. They are allowed to buy them at 18. How does that make sense? How does that make sense? So, I say that it should all be at 21. The NRA will back it and so will congress and so will the senate. Reporter: The president calls the NRA patriots, suggesting he'll convince them to support raising the age. But today, NRA leader Wayne Lapierre accused gun control advocates of exploiting the tragedy. His focus, putting armed guards in every school. They all must come together to implement the very best strategy to harden their schools, including effective trained armed security that will absolutely protect every innocent child in this country. So, let's get to Jon Karl, live with us from the white house. And Jon, the president sticking by his idea that some teachers be armed in this country. And today, the president talked about those who were in his job before him, who he said did not take action? Reporter: Of course, most recently, president Obama tried very hard to get congress to pass gun control measures. He failed in that effort. But now, you see president Obama, former president, out there encouraging these students who are marching and protesting for new gun laws, he said in a tweet today, "We've been waiting for you and we've got your backs."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.