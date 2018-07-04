Transcript for Former engineer scales back lifestyle in order to retire early

Back now with to get yoto early retirement. It's pay now to later. Herebc's erielle reshef. Reporter: Husband aather Jeremy Jacobson is a 44-year-old tree. Our stresvel is way down anour happiness is way up. Reporter: Former Microsoft gineer redefining the American dream. No house, no car, noebt. Very simply, it come down to how much you can S and what you're wito delay ratification. Reporter: He for a dec and his wife dramaticalcaled back their lifestyle, dnsizing to a small apartment, growing their own prodand eating in, trading their car for two whls. No savings too S. Making thewn wine, soap, and Jeremy en ditching his costly razor. E were saving around 70% of R income. Reporter: Touple following the concept known as F.I.R., financial Independence early retirement a movement pioneered by this blogger. The more you get you sav up, th less you need to protect yours which means your savings grow even faster. Eremy, his wife and their sow traveling the world. Our son turns 3 next ek. He's been to9 countries. Did we ever really have time for jobs? Reporteut is F.I.R.E. A for everyone? You're analyzing your et down to the penny and making re you can put away sometime 50%, 60% of your income and you're living lean. Reporter:emy hasn't had a job in more than six years. Tom, their only income now I made off of their own blog. Which takes them just hours a week. S like a great retirement. Thanks S. Up next right here WHE come back, an emergency rescue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.