Transcript for New experimental drug gives people hope against flu

Back now with what could be a medical miracle. A pill that promises to kill the flu in just one day. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, packed hospitals and waiting rooms. The number of flu cases swelling. That's fine. Reporter: Now, an experimental new drug giving people some hope. A Japanese drug maker says it has developed a pill that can kill the virus within a day. But even if it lives up to the claim, it still has to go through the fda approval process and wouldn't be available in the U.S. Until next year at the earliest. It doesn't bother me as long as I don't see it going in. Reporter: The severity of this year's flu strains renewing the call for people to get the vaccine. People who have a history of advanced heart failure, diabetes, underlying lung disease, cancer, some other immune-suppressing illness. Those people are going to be much more fragile. Reporter: But 33-year-old Joey Smith from Dallas says he wasn't high risk, and got his flu shot. Tonight, he feels lucky to be alive. From the flu came sepsis, then pneumonia. Reporter: Health officials warning, the flu puts you at risk for other illnesses. That sets a body up to a higher risk of a secondary bacterial pneumonia, which can be very fast acting and very severe. Part of the problem, doctors say you're contagious before you start to show symptoms of the flu. Eva, thank you. Up next, when we come back,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.